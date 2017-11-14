IT officials verifying Green Tea Estate papers in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty: Income Tax officials are carrying out verification of documents in Green Tea Estate in nearby Kotagiri in Nilgiris district, reportedly belonging to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala. This is the sixth day of the raid.

A five-member team was inside the estate verifying around 800 documents regarding purchase of the estate, police sources said..The raid team refused to speak to mediapersons who have been there over the last five days.

The estate, some 5 km from the Kodanadu Estate where Jayalalithaa used to visit twice in a year, was said to have been purchased by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala five years ago.