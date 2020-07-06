  • Download mobile app
06 Jul 2020, Edition - 1819, Monday
Jewellers, gold workers asked to close shops in Coimbatore until further orders

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : As part of strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the City Corporation ordered the closure
all the jewelleries and goldsmithies in its limits from today onwards until further orders.

As the positive cases are on the rise in and around the city, all the jewellers and gold workers functioning on over 15 streets including Raja Street, Big Bazar Stree, Sullivan, Chetti Veedhi are asked to down their shutters.

As nearly 20 gold workshop workers were tested positive today, other workers with symptoms of cold, fever, cough should immediately
approach the nearby Primary Health Centres and get tested, a Corporation release said.

