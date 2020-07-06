Jewellers, gold workers asked to close shops in Coimbatore until further orders

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : As part of strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the City Corporation ordered the closure

all the jewelleries and goldsmithies in its limits from today onwards until further orders.

As the positive cases are on the rise in and around the city, all the jewellers and gold workers functioning on over 15 streets including Raja Street, Big Bazar Stree, Sullivan, Chetti Veedhi are asked to down their shutters.

As nearly 20 gold workshop workers were tested positive today, other workers with symptoms of cold, fever, cough should immediately

approach the nearby Primary Health Centres and get tested, a Corporation release said.