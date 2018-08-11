Jurisdiction issue delays recovery of hanging body near Sulur

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : It took over eight hours to recover the body of a youth, who committed suicide by hanging on a tree, due to problem in deciding the jurisdiction among three police stations

Locals, residing near a burial ground at Sulur on the outskirts noticed the body hanging from the tree and informed nearby police station'

yesterday by afternoon.

However, there arose jurisdictionary problem among Sulur, Peelamedu and SInganallur police stations for recovering the body and

investigating the case.

As the people in the vicinity were shocked to learn about the delay, Irugur VAO Naveenkumar, on information alerted the Sulur station, rushed to the spot after eight hours and sent the body for post mortem to the Government Hospital late in the evening, police said.

The Kochi-Salem highway passes through these police station limits and problem about the jurisdiction was normal whenever accident occurs.

In view of this, the public were demanding that higher police authorities find a lasting resolution.