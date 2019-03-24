  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2019
Kamal Hassan interacts with workers without mike as election Commission objects

Covai Post Network

March 24, 2019

Coimbatore : The election flying squad on Sunday stopped an interactive session by Makkal Neethin Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Hassan in the city stating that there was no permission sought to use public address system, party sources said.

According to election department sources, Kamal Hassan was to interact with party workers in a hall at a private school in Singanallur in the city,  belonging to a party member.

As permission was not taken to use mike, the squad stopped it, they said. However, the interaction to sensitise the workers went on without mike, party sources said

