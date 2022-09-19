Karpagam College’s effort to motivate young engineers in tech development

Covai Post Network

Association Inauguration Ceremony of Mechanical Engineering Department, Karpagam Institute of Technology The Department of Mechanical Engineering of Karpagam Institute of Technology had conducted Association Inauguration Ceremony (Mechnovatorz) on 17.09.2022 at Seminar Hall.

Our Mechnovatorz president D.Denesh kumar has opened the inauguration ceremony. The Chief Guest Er.H.Aswin, Regional Head-CRM, Elite Elevators, Chennai, Principal Dr. P Manimaran, Vice Principal Dr. D. Bhanu, Dean Dr. V.J. Arul karthick, Head of the Department Dr.A.Saiyathibrahim and Faculty coordinator of the Association Mr.A.J.Infant Jegan Rakesh were present in the function. Er.H.Aswin is a proud alumni of Karpagam Institute of Technology who shared his inspirational and motivational thoughts to our beloved students. Also, he delivered a strategic plan to take the association to the next level. Finally, he launched the first event, a Blood Donation Camp, of the Mechnovatorz in association with Rotaract club of Karpagam Institute of Technology and YRC will be conducted on 17.09.2022 in Karpagam Medical college Hospital.

The main objective of the function is to motivate our young and upcoming engineers to involve in activities related to technical development of students by organizing seminars, workshops and other activities and also to improve non technical abilities of students by engendering good communication skills, managerial abilities, presentation skills and team work.