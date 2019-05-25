Karunya institute BTech programmes get NBA accreditation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accredited the BTech programmes offered by the electronics and communication engineering, computer science and engineering and biotechnology of Karunya Institute by three years up to June 30. 2022.

An expert committee visited Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) from April 5 to 7 2019 to verify the data under Tier-1 evaluation.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the NBA member secretary in New Delhi communicated the accreditation status given to the programmes, a KITS statement said on Saturday.