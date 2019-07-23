  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2019, Edition - 1470, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Imran Khan a great athlete, a very popular Prime Minister: Donald Trump
  • Chandrayaan-2: India leaps for Moon, all eyes on Sept landing
  • Congress and TMC demand PM Modi’s statement over Donald Trump’s mediation remarks.
  • Not been made MP to clean drains or your toilet: Pragya Thakur
  • PM to visit Bhutan, Jaishankar to China
  • Pune-based engineer sets his eyes on Congress president’s post
Travel

Coimbatore

Karur wins TN leg of Bharat Super League Kabaddi

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Karur district emerged the winner of the Tamil Nadu leg of Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League 2019 beating Salem, decided by toss of coin.

The finals scheduled for Monday had to be postponed several times due to frequent rain and the winners were decided by toss of the coin, which went in favour of Karur.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs. 31,000 and the runner-up Rs 21,000.

The first leg of the tournament kicked off in Rajasthan in early May, followed by Haryana and UP in June and concluded in Tamil Nadu last night, a Bharat Super League statement said on Tuesday.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿