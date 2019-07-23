Karur wins TN leg of Bharat Super League Kabaddi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Karur district emerged the winner of the Tamil Nadu leg of Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League 2019 beating Salem, decided by toss of coin.

The finals scheduled for Monday had to be postponed several times due to frequent rain and the winners were decided by toss of the coin, which went in favour of Karur.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs. 31,000 and the runner-up Rs 21,000.

The first leg of the tournament kicked off in Rajasthan in early May, followed by Haryana and UP in June and concluded in Tamil Nadu last night, a Bharat Super League statement said on Tuesday.