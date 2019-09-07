Kerala State buses to be stopped from entering TN over Siruvani water issue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Different political parties and organisations have planned to prevent Kerala State Transport buses from entering Tamil

Nadu on September 10 for what they claimed that the government there was diverting water to rivers, without allowing the Siruvani Dam, the

lifeline of Coimbatore, to fill up.

Spearheaded by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, the workers would block the buses at different locations at the borders, without allowing entry to Tamil Nadu, its General Secretary, K Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

With heavy rains at the catchment area of Siruvani and also Kerala, the dam level has to reach its capacity of 50 feet, he said.

However, Kerala government was diverting the water to rivers at 42 feet , thus preventing the reservoir to reach its capacity, he alleged.

By this tactic, Coimbatore and nearby areas will be deprived of drinking water, particularly during summer, he said.

Stating that the buses from that state will be stopped at the border with the support of major political parties, to bring the attention of Kerala government, Ramakrishnan also urged Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue with Kerala counterpart so that precious water was not wasted.