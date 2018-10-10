Key accused in Sulur triple murder held from Mumbai, remanded

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The key accused in a triple murder three years ago at Sulur on the outskirts was arrested in Mumbai and and produced before Fast Track Court (FTC) here today. He was remanded in judicial custody till October 17.

As many as 19 persons were arrested in connection with the murder of three persons in 2015 and search was on for a notorious criminal Mohanram.

On a tip off, police arrested Mohanram two days ago from Mumbai where he was hiding. He was brought here last night and produced before Judge Prabu Sankar this morning who remanded him.

Lolly Manikandan, an accused in the murder case of an advocate at Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district, was released on bail from the Central Prison here on August 25, 2015.

Manikandan and his accomplices were travelling in a four-wheeler on the Palakkad Bypass Road near Sulur when a gang attacked them using a gun, sickles and other weapons.

While Manikandan escaped, his brother Madhavan, and relatives Thiyagu and V. Arun (22) were killed.

Police had arrested 19 persons in this connection (18 are on bail and another one is in jail) and search was on for Mohan Ram.