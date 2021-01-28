  • Download mobile app
28 Jan 2021
Coimbatore

KG Hospital Inaugurates Accident and Emergency Services

Covai Post Network

January 28, 2021

One of the leading multi-speciality hospitals inaugurated its upgraded Accident and Emergency Services on January 27. The inauguration was made by S.P. Anbarasan, Chairman, Nallaram Trust in the presence of Dr. G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman, KG Hospital and Dr. Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Managing Trustee, KG Hospital.

The Accident and Emergency Services wing is directly accessible from the hospital’s entrance. It is a Zero- Delay Emergency Room. It features a seven-bedded emergency unit and 21-bedded ICU on the first floor. Seven dedicated doctors will be present at the ICU.

Dr. G. Bakthavathsalam said KG Hospital was the first to start emergency services in Tamil Nadu in 1974 and now, there has been an update.

Till date, more than two lakh lives arriving under emergency circumstances have been saved. He said the hospital has treated commoners to the elite like Kalaignar, Sivaji Ganesan, Kannadasan and others.

