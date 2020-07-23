KMCH dedicates 100 Bedded Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city based Kovai Medical Center & Hospital (KMCH), a corporate hospital in Coimbatore dedicated its Kovilpalayam unit for treating Covid 19 patients.

This was in addition to the 128-bedded KMCH Medical College (Covid-19) Hospital on Kalapatti Road .

The additional facility was in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Government’s request to provide further support.

The hospital has more individual rooms,a general ward, sharing rooms and a dedicated medical team which follows all the protocols laid down by the State,Central Governments and the local administration.

“KMCH has been proactively taking all the measures to help the Government and the Public in the fight against COVID-19. The extension of our support through KMCH-Kovilpalayam Hospital reinforces our commitment to the Public and the Government during these difficult times,”the Hospital chairman, Dr Nalla G Palanisami said today

“ To cater to the need of non Covid patients seeking medical treatment and consultations during this period the main KMCH on Avinashi Road has been kept open for them “he said.

The hospital has already made a contribution of Rs.1.10 Crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and provided relief materials to people of Saravanampatti and Gobi at a cost of Rs.10 lakhs, as part of the ongoing Covid-19 relief measures, he added. eom