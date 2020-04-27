  • Download mobile app
27 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Knitting Company distributes reusable face masks to frontline warriors

Covai Post Network

April 27, 2020

Prathishta Weaving & Knitting Co. P. Ltd, Coimbatore, donated 6000 re-usable non-medical face masks valued at Rs 1.80 lakhs to the Coimbatore District Collector for the frontline warriors as part of their company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

They have been distributing these masks to many Govt. departments like Police, Forest, PWD, City Corporation, Panchayat, and NGOs for free distribution. So far they have distributed more than 25,000 masks and are in the process of making 75,000 in next 2 weeks.

It’s Director Mr. Harishankar, stated that their non-medical face mask is made of closely woven cotton percale fabric will function as an effective barrier against COVID-19 virus.

