Knowledge is power,students told

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research (PSG iTech), Coimbatore hosted iTech Dialogue for the students of PSG Institutions on 01.04.2023 at PSG Convention Centre. Shri Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, ZOHO Corporation, served as the chief guest for the event. Students from PSG College of Technology, PSG iTech, PSG College of Arts and Science and PSG Institute of Architecture and Planning participated and interacted with the chief guest.

During the interactions, Sridhar Vembu appealed to the students to ask interesting questions to stay curious and gain deeper knowledge in any given field. Specifically, he insisted students to deepen their technological skills to compete at a global scale. He also requested the faculty members to enable out of the box thinking among the students and encourage doing multi-disciplinary projects. While talking about the rural development, he stated that the greatest challenge of India lies in transforming the rural India and empower the rural students to think big and create great wonders.

Speaking about entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial culture, he urged the students to think engineering in terms of business, especially analyzing business facts from a number perspective to enhance the productivity for gaining huge profits and quoted that your margin is my opportunity. For a question regarding his message to the youth, he stated that students should be bold in fixing their goals and reaching the goal with great focus. In addition, he emphasized that the demand for software was excessively high in comparison to the level of output and declared unequivocally that India has the capacity to become the richest nation on earth. Also, the chief guest insisted on the importance of spiritual faith and the necessity of staying rooted in one’s culture. Further, he spoke about the important qualities required for graduates like curiosity, commitment and passion.

Shri L. Gopalkrishanan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions, Dr G Chandramohan, Principal, PSGiTech, Dr P V Mohanram, Secretary, Heads of the Departments, Members of Faculty, Staff and Students of PSG institutions graced the occasion.