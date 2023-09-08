Kongu Sahodaya 7-A Side Football Tournament 2023-24

Covai Post Network





The Camford International School organised the Kongu Sahodaya Schools’ 7-A Side Boys Interschool Football Tournament on 7th of September 2023 at the premises of The Camford International School,Coimbatore.

A total of 24 schools from 4 districts participated in this football tournament under 2 categories, Under 14 and U-19.

Results:

Winner of under-14 category was The Camford International School, Coimbatore and the runner-up was Velalar Vidyalaya, Erode.

Winner of under-19 category was The Camford International School, Coimbatore and the runner-up was Oxalis International School, Kallakurichi.

The Chairman Mr.N.Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Mrs.Poongothai Arul Ramesh and Principal Mrs.Poonam Syal congratulated the winners and awarded them with certificates and trophies who represented the Kongu Sahodaya 7-A side Boys Interschool Football Tournament.