02 Jan 2021, Edition - 1999, Saturday
Travel

Coimbatore

Koundampalayam flyover works – Diversion notice for buses from today

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2021

Coimbatore – Mettupalayam buses plying on both routes will be diverted for the first two months from today.

Government and private buses will run on this alternative route.

Vehicles going from Coimbatore to Mettupalayam have to use this route:

Sai Baba Temple – Lake – Velandipalayam – KNG Pudur – Kanuvai – Appanaickenpalayam – Thudiyalur – Mettupalayam
Or
Sai Baba Temple – Lake – Velandipalayam – KNG Pudur – GN Mills – Thudiyalur – Mettupalayam.
Or go through TVS-GCD – Tadagam Road – Kanuvai – Thudiyalur – Mettupalayam.

Vehicles coming from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore have to use this route:

Thudiyalur – White Well – Urumandampalayam – Udayampalayam – Maniyakarampalayam – Ganapathy -Gandhipuram.

Or go through

Gounder Mills – Urumandampalayam – Udayapalayam – Maniyakarampalayam – Sanganur Eru Company – Gandhipuram.

