Kovai Kutralam opens for public after 108 days

Coimbatore : Kovai Kutralam, a major tourist attraction in the district, opened for the general public and tourists Friday, after a gap of over three months. Week-end tourists used to throng the falls, about 32 KMS from the city, to have a dip in its medicinal waters against a scenic backdrop. The entry to the falls was closed for various reasons, including low water flow, on March 25 last.

The forest department barred the public from entering the area as wildlife, particularly elephants, used to frequent it in search of water, endangering human lives.

With the water flow increasing, following good rains in the neighbouring Kerala border and the administration renovating the bathing ghats, the Kovai Kutralam falls has now been opened for the public after 108 days.