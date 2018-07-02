Leopard escapes from trap near Karamadai

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: A leopard moving in the villages near Karamadai for which a trap was laid escaped after killing the goat kept as bait.

The leopard, which had been attacking livestock, escaped from the trap placed near Bommanaicker Thottam by the forest officials on Saturday. It managed to break the wooden panel at the bottom of the cage and escape.

When villagers checked the trap on Sunday morning, they found it broken and the goat dead and informed forest officials.

Earlier, the leopard recently had killed 10 dogs and two goats in the region. Following this, forest officials placed cameras to track the leopard’s movement and then set the cage.

According to officials, a new cage has been placed around 500 metres away and villagers were advised to avoid going out at night.