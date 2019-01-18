  • Download mobile app
18 Jan 2019, Edition - 1284, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No war, but still soldiers are dying on border: Mohan Bhagwat
  • Complete task by February 28: SC to Lokpal search panel
  • Telangana BJP MLA refuses to take oath before ‘anti-Hindu’ speaker
  • Rigged online polls at direction of Trump, says Cohen
  • DMK’s M K Stalin approaches Madras High court against 10% quota for EBC
Travel

Coimbatore

Lions club donates diesel generator to government hospital

Covai Post Network

January 18, 2019

Coimbatore : As part of its 3rd Permanent Project, The Lions Club of Coimbatore Hill City today donated a diesel generator to Sundakkamuthur Government hospital, which is termed as “upgradation of operation theatre”.

Social Activist, S P Anbarasan inaugurated the project, which include the generator, 10 numbers of OT cots, OT beds, Stretchers and Wheel chairs, at a cost of Rs.six lakh.

The generators and other things were sponsoted by Lion Dr V Srinivasa Giri and Ln T S Kuttan, Managing director and partner respectively of Hydro Prokav Pumps, through the Lions Club.

The hospital, which was upgraded three years ago from PHC can now effectively utilise the theater for carrying out surgeries with uninterrupted power supply and other latest amenities, the club president, Priya S Giri said.

The Club media Chairman, S Prabhakaran and Governor B K Aruugam were present during the occasion, along with doctors and nurses.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿