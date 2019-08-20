  • Download mobile app
22 Aug 2019, Edition - 1500, Thursday
Lions offers Rs 15L worth project to Sundakkamuthur Govt Hospital

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2019

Coimbatore : Lions Club of Coimbatore Hill City today dedicated a Rs 15-lakh project at Government Hospital in Sundakamuthur in the city to the public. This was as part of the club’s permanent project programme.

The project, including toilet blocks, a bore well connection and an RO water system, donated by Dr V Srinivasa Giri and TS Kuttan, was inaugurated by Medical and Rural Health Services Joint Director Dr P Krishna at a function in the hospital.

She said the Hill City had provided a Rs 6-lakh worth generator and 10 beds last year.

She requested to the Club to arrange for renovation of an outpatient block, estimates for which would be done by PWD.

Lions District 324B5 Governor S Venkatasubramaniam said the club used to spend Rs 60-70 lakh for such projects annually and this year it planned to spend Rs 80 lakh.

He urged the hospital to conduct diabetes and pediatric cancer camps regularly.

Venkatasubramaniam also promised to set up a herbal park on the hospital premises.

Srinivasa Giri, Kuttan, Dr Valliamal and S Senthil Vendhan also donated a Rs 3-lakh project at Government Higher Secondary School, Kulathupalayam. It would include a water sump for 20,000 litres and gates for hall staircase.

Media chairman S Prabhakaran anchored the functions

