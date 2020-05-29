  • Download mobile app
29 May 2020
Coimbatore

Lone tusker breaks iron gates to enter water treatment plant

Covai Post Network

May 29, 2020

Coimbatore : A lone tusker entering the Siruvani water Treatment Plant in Chadivayal by breaking the gates has gone viral in the social media.

The elephant, with single tusk, is the usual visitor to the area, which has a Kumki Camp (tamed elephants), some 20 KMs from the city.

The entry of the elephant and breaking the gates with its trunk was videographed by some workers and posted on the social media, which has gone viral now.

Villagers named the elephant as ‘ottai kombu’ (single tusker) and wanted the forest department to drive it away to the deep jungles. 

