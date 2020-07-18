  • Download mobile app
18 Jul 2020, Edition - 1831, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Look out for youth for stabbing his ex-lover to death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 18, 2020

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for a 20-year old youth, for stabbing his teenaged lover girl to death near her house in Arumuga Goundanur on the outskirts late Friday night.

According to police, the man C Ratheesh and the 18-year old Aishwarya were in love for some time, but due to different her parents objected to it and she started avoiding him for the last four months.

Upset over the development, Ratheesh went to the house of Aishwarya, a first year B.Com student, Friday around 8.30 PM in Arumuga Goundanur near Perur and called her out.

As she came out and in the ensued argument, Ratheesh allegedly stabbed her with a knife on abdomen and chest.

Aishwarya’s father Shaktivel who came to rescue, was also stabbed by Ratheesh.

Hearing the screams, people in the neighbourhood arrived at the scene and took both the injured and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Without responding to treatment, Aishwarya breathed her last Saturday morning and the condition of Shaktivel was said to be stable, police said.

Police have registered a case and are on the look out for Ratheesh.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿