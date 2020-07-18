Look out for youth for stabbing his ex-lover to death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for a 20-year old youth, for stabbing his teenaged lover girl to death near her house in Arumuga Goundanur on the outskirts late Friday night.

According to police, the man C Ratheesh and the 18-year old Aishwarya were in love for some time, but due to different her parents objected to it and she started avoiding him for the last four months.

Upset over the development, Ratheesh went to the house of Aishwarya, a first year B.Com student, Friday around 8.30 PM in Arumuga Goundanur near Perur and called her out.

As she came out and in the ensued argument, Ratheesh allegedly stabbed her with a knife on abdomen and chest.

Aishwarya’s father Shaktivel who came to rescue, was also stabbed by Ratheesh.

Hearing the screams, people in the neighbourhood arrived at the scene and took both the injured and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Without responding to treatment, Aishwarya breathed her last Saturday morning and the condition of Shaktivel was said to be stable, police said.

Police have registered a case and are on the look out for Ratheesh.