Loss in Nilgiris to exceed Rs 500 crore: MP

Ooty : Nilgiris MP A Raja of DMK said on Friday that the actual loss in rain-ravaged areas of the Nilgiris district would exceed Rs 500 crore.

The loss estimated loss of Rs 199 crore by the State Government was very less and considering the damage, including crops and infrastructure, it might cross Rs 500 crore, Raja told reporters here.

He had submitted a memorandum to District Collector Innocent Divya on the loss and sought steps to restore normality in the district.

The Government woke up from slumber only after knowing about the visit of DMK president MK Stalin, he said, adding that the visit of Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was an eyewash to cover up the failure.

About stagnant water blocking in pathways and encroachments in Gudalur area, Raja said the tourist town of Ooy was not affected by the flood due to desilting of pathways and removal of encroachments in 2009.

The State Government, which failed to get adequate relief funds for Gaja and Ockhii cyclones, again failed to exert pressure on the Centre for getting fund for the NIlgiris, he alleged.