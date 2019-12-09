  • Download mobile app
09 Dec 2019
Coimbatore

Main accused given to police custody in Coimbatore gang rape case

Covai Post Network

December 9, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 9 : The Mahila Court here Monday allowed police to take the main accused in the gang-rape of a minor girl student into their custody for one day for interrogation.

Five persons were arrested for the gang rape of a 17-year old girl in Seeranaickenpalayam in the city when she was returning after celebrating her birthday with boyfriend on the night of Novemebr 26. Manikandan, who was the leader of the gang, had surrendered in a court a couple of day ago and police has sought five days custody for interrogation.

The judge Radhika allowed police to take the accused on three day custody.

