Major fire averted at TNSTC workshop in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Jan 25 : A major fire accident was averted at the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation workshop on Mettupalayam Road here by the timely arrival and putting of fire by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

According to police, a thick smoke was noticed in a bus parked for repair at the workshop this morning and an alert worker immediately informed the colleagues and also to the Fire and Rescue services.

The fire personnel rushed immediately arrived at the scene and managed to douse the fire, which would have spread to other 100 buses parked in the workshop.