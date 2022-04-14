“Make a commitment in Tamil New Year to save Mother Soil”: Sadhguru

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru is currently on 100 days 30000 km lone bike journey to Save Soil

“All Tamil people must make a commitment in this Tamil New Year to save our mother soil,” said Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, Sadhguru said: “My hearty Tamil New Year greetings to all the Tamil people. Our nation is about to complete 75 years of independence. We have made a lot of achievements during this period. But it is unfortunate that we do not take adequate measures to protect the soil. More than 60 per cent of our total population is engaged in agriculture. The fertility of our soil has been greatly reduced in the last 40 years. Thus, the farmers face a lot of vulnerabilities. Our diet is deficient in essential nutrients. Thus, people get many different diseases.”

Sadhguru is currently on a 100 days, 30,000 km journey across 27 nations to raise awareness and build political consensus for urgent policy initiatives to prevent soil extinction. Speaking more about his journey, he said, “This problem is not only in Tamil Nadu but all over the world. Therefore, to protect the soil, we have started the Save Soil Movement. I have been traveling on a motorcycle from London to Tamil Nadu to create awareness among the people about this. I have met and talked to many people in each country, including various department heads and scientists. We are working to enact legislation to ensure that soils contain at least 3 to 6 per cent organic matter.”

He further added, “Microbes that can live in the soil may be invisible to our eyes. But we cannot survive without those microbes. About 60 per cent of microbes live in our bodies, not just in the soil. Scientists say that if we do not take appropriate action now, there will be a great famine in the next 30 to 40 years. Therefore, we must act now to protect soil fertility.”

The Movement aims to reach 3.5 billion people globally or 60% of the world’s electorate, who can vote to Save Soil. Understanding the criticality to get the whole world concerned and talk about this issue, he urged, “All Tamil people should be fully involved in this. Children should write letters to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asking him to enact appropriate laws to protect soil fertility. Others need to write letters to your MLAs. In addition, everyone should talk more about soil conservation on social media.”

He signed off by saying, “In the Tamil New Year, everyone must commit to save the soil which is our mother. This is our basic duty and responsibility. Happy Tamil New Year once again to all the dear Tamil people.”

In an urgent bid to reverse and halt soil degradation, Sadhguru on 21st March 2022, embarked on a Save Soil movement journey and has passed through UK, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, France and Belgium. He has been interacting with opinion makers, politicians, media persons, ecologists, influencers, general public during the journey garnering massive support for the movement.