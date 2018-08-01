Malaysian varsity begins aircraft maintenance technology course in Coimbatore college

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences (NCAAS) today launched an international programe aircraft maintenance technology course in association with Lincoln University College of Malaysia.

The three-year diploma programme was in collaboration with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which would pave the way for students to enter into the ever-growing aviation sector, University Vice- Chancellor Dr Amiya Bhaumik said at the launch.

The students with a qualification of plus two would be eligible to enroll and get international certificate and write 17 modules of EASA examinations, he said. As India was projected as the hub of aviation in 2022, with rural students had huge opportunities abroad too,Bhaumik said.

Lincoln University Pro Chancellor Hjja Bibi Florina Abdulla said the main objective of the university was to provide accessibility to education without considering the caste, creed and religion of the candidates.

CEO and secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions P Krishnakumar said the first batch would have 60 students and the university would have more programmes in the college, including faculty upgradation.