  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
  • BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
  • The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
  • BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
  • 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
  • INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
  • J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
  • Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
  • TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Travel

Coimbatore

Malaysian varsity begins aircraft maintenance technology course in Coimbatore college

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2018

Coimbatore : Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences (NCAAS) today launched an international programe aircraft maintenance technology course in association with Lincoln University College of Malaysia.

The three-year diploma programme was in collaboration with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which would pave the way for students to enter into the ever-growing aviation sector, University Vice- Chancellor Dr Amiya Bhaumik said at the launch.

The students with a qualification of plus two would be eligible to enroll and get international certificate and write 17 modules of EASA examinations, he said. As India was projected as the hub of aviation in 2022, with rural students had huge opportunities abroad too,Bhaumik said.

Lincoln University Pro Chancellor Hjja Bibi Florina Abdulla said the main objective of the university was to provide accessibility to education without considering the caste, creed and religion of the candidates.

CEO and secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions P Krishnakumar said the first batch would have 60 students and the university would have more programmes in the college, including faculty upgradation.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿