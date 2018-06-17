Man-eater leopard trapped in Valparai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The leopard, which killed a woman estate worker two days ago in Valparai in the district, has fallen into the trap laid by the forest department.

The leopard was on the prowl in the area for the last one month and attacked the estate workers, their goats, cows and dogs. Eventually it ended up in killing of one woman Kailasavathi on Thursday last.

As the villagers, resorted to picketing in three places and refused to accept the body of the woman until department took concrete steps to stop the menace of man-eater and bowing to the pressure, four cages were kept to trap the animal, at strategic points and workers quarters.

The waiting officials noticed the carnivore falling into one of the cages at Cincona area this morning, much to the relief of the panic-gripped villagers.’

The leopard will be released deep into the jungles.