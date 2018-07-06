06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
Man found murdered on railway track
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old man was found murdered on a railway track behind the Coimbatore International Airport at SITRA on Thursday.
Police have identified the man as Ayyappan of Mayiladuthurai. The exact timing of the murder is yet to be confirmed as the police were alerted by the locals only in the afternoon.
According to police, there would be major injuries if the person had died in a train accident. They are suspecting it to be a murder as there is a stab mark on the body.
“We are yet to find out whether he was stabbed or attacked by sharp metals,” a police official said, adding that no weapons were found in the surrounding areas.
Apart from a pocket diary, police found no valuables including watch or purse.