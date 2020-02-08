  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Man murders parents for not paying for liquor in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 8, 2020

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for a man, who had hacked his old parents to death in their house for not giving him money for buying liquor, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the 31-year old Karthi had fight with the parents Sundaram (75) and Thulasi (70) late Saturday night in their house coming under Alandur police station limits on the outskirts, for not giving money for buying liquor.

Karthi, in a drunken mood, again returned to the house around 2 AM Sunday and attacked the parents with a sickle when they were in deep sleep. Both died on the spot, they said.

The sickle used for the double murder was recovered from the spot of the crime and search was on for Karthi who is staying with his wife in Madukkarai, and absconding, they said.

