01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
- Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
- Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
- Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
Mangaluru-CBE-Mangaluru trains to run as per schedule from June 1
Covai Post Network
May 31, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: As the track renewal work is completed between West Hill and Kozhikode, passenger trains between Mangaluru-Coimbatore-Mangaluru will run as per normal schedule from Friday.
The Mangaluru Central–Coimbatore Fast passenger (Train No 56324) and Coimbatore-Mangaluru Fast Passenger (56323) will run as per normal schedule from Friday, a Railway release said.