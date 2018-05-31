  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
  • Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
  • Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
  • Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
Travel

Coimbatore

Mangaluru-CBE-Mangaluru trains to run as per schedule from June 1

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: As the track renewal work is completed between West Hill and Kozhikode, passenger trains between Mangaluru-Coimbatore-Mangaluru will run as per normal schedule from Friday.

The Mangaluru Central–Coimbatore Fast passenger (Train No 56324) and Coimbatore-Mangaluru Fast Passenger (56323) will run as per normal schedule from Friday, a Railway release said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿