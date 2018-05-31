Mangaluru-CBE-Mangaluru trains to run as per schedule from June 1

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: As the track renewal work is completed between West Hill and Kozhikode, passenger trains between Mangaluru-Coimbatore-Mangaluru will run as per normal schedule from Friday.

The Mangaluru Central–Coimbatore Fast passenger (Train No 56324) and Coimbatore-Mangaluru Fast Passenger (56323) will run as per normal schedule from Friday, a Railway release said.