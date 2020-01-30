MEMU Service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam from February one

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To handle the extra rush of passengers travelling to Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) destinations, a new MEMU service will be run between Coimbatore Junction and Mettupalayam from February one.

T.No.66622 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU service (Daily) will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 20.25 hrs and with stoppages at Coimbatore North Junction, Tudiyalur Periyanayakanpalayam Karaimadai and reach Mettupalayam at 21.15 hrs the same day.

T.No. 66623 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU service (Daily) will depart from Mettupalayam at 19.00 hrs with stoppages at Karaimadai, Perianayakanpalayam 0), Thudiyalur , Coimbatore North Junction and reach Coimbatore at 19.50 hrs the same day.

There will be eight car MEMU, a railway release said Mettupalayam, on the foothills of Nilgiris is the gateway to NMR, the UNESCO listed Mountain Railway System gets scores of tourist footfalls from all over the world. Coimbatore Junction, the major rail head near Mettupalayam is well connected by train services from major destinations in South India.

Presently, there are 5 train services interconnecting Coimbatore and Mettupalayam that include Blue Mountain (Nilgiri) Express and 4 Passenger trains.