  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 Aug 2018, Edition - 1124, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
  • Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
  • Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
Travel

Coimbatore

Mettur dam reaches full capacity for second time in 20 days

Covai Post Network

August 11, 2018

Water discharge from Mettur dam increased to 1.1 lakh cusecs today, following inflow of 1.34 lakh cusecs of the 1.43 lakh being released from two Karnataka dams. This resulted in the dam reaching its full capacity of 120 ft for the second time in the last 20 days.

The heavy inflow resulted in the increase of capacity to 119.8 ft about 10 am and reached its full capacity around 2 pm, official sources said.

Mettur dam reached its full capacity on July 23, after a gap of five years.

A flood alert has already been sounded in all the districts where the Cauvery water flows, including Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore. , following the discharge of large quantity of water as a result of opening 16 sluice gates, they said.

Water flow from the Kabini was 80,000 cusecs and KRS over 62,300 this morning, forcing the release from Mettur dam from 60,000 around 8 am to 80,000 around 1 pm and later, to 1.1 lakh cusecs, as against the inflow of 1.3 lakh, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿