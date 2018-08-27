  • Download mobile app

27 Aug 2018, Edition - 1140, Monday

Coimbatore

Mettur level remains at 120 feet

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

COIMBATORE: With increasing inflow, water level in Mettur Dam is maintaining its full capacity level of 120 feet for the last three days.

The inflow of water discharged from Kabini and KRS Reservoir from Karnataka increased from 15,000 cusecs two days ago to 26,000 cusecs on Sunday and 28,000 cusecs on Monday morning, official sources said.

Accordingly, the outflow also increased from 25,800 on Sunday to 27,800 cusecs on Monday afternoon, they said.

The capacity level is showing at 120.04 feet on Monday, thus maintaining the level for the last few days and storage level is remaining at 93.53 tmc.

The water level is showing an increasing trend, they said.

