Mini-lorry sandwiched between two lorries: 4 killed

Salem : Four persons were killed when the mini-lorry in which they were travelling was caught between two lorries at Kandampatti flyover here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The inmates, identified as Balu, Ramesh, Sadiq Basha and Sharukhkhan were transporting cattle, when it dashed against a lorry going in front of it, police said.

In the melee, another lorry coming from behind rammed into the mini lorry, which went inside the front lorry, killing three on the spot. The driver, Sadiq Pasha, who was pulled out from the vehicle, died while being taken to the hospital, they said.

As the mishap occurred on Salem-Coimbatore Highway, the traffic was disrupted for more than an hour, police said.

Further investigations are on.