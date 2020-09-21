  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2020, Edition - 1896, Monday
Minister Velumani reviews rain and water situation in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2020

With almost all ponds, lakes and rivers likely to brim to full due to incessant rains being experienced in Western Ghat region, Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today directed the officials to review the situation, particularly the safety of the waterbodies.

Considering the increasing water level, Velumani suddenly undertook inspection at Noyyal river near Madhampatti and directed the officials to ensure that the rain waters flowed to all the water bodies in the district.

Even the catchment area of Siruvani, the lifeline of Coimbatoreans for drinking water, also fast filling up and its pathway in Madhamapatti, Poondi and Valparai, Mettupalayam and Anaikatti also receiving copious rains.

