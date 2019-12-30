  • Download mobile app
30 Dec 2019, Edition - 1630, Monday
Miscreants take away gas cylinders kept for delivery in Coimbatore, CCTV footage released

Covai Post Network

December 30, 2019

Coimbatore : Police are on look out for miscreants who had taken away a few gas cylinders kept on road side for door to door delivery in Puliyakum area in the city.

The deliverymen of a private gas agency have kept the vehicle carrying cylinders on the roadside Monday and on return after delivering a cyclinder found a few cylinders missing and informed the agency, which in turn informed police.

The CCTV footage in the area was released on social media so that the miscreants could be nabbed, police said.

