Missing boys traced

COIMBATORE: Three boys, who went missing from Pollachi since Wednesday, were traced at Mettupalayam bus stand by a police team on Friday.

According to police, the three – all students of Government Higher Secondary School at Ramanathapuram near Pollachi – were studying in Grades 11 and 12.

The three were average students in studies and were reprimanded by their parents often for not focussing on studies. The three decided to drop out of school and go to Ooty in search of jobs.

When the three did not return home from school on Wednesday evening, their parents approached the school, where the teachers said the three did not come to school. One of the parents lodged a complaint with the Pollachi taluk police.

A special team was formed to trace the missing teens. Police also circulated the photographs of the students through the police WhatsApp groups.

A police team spotted the boys at the Mettupalayam bus stand around 1 a.m. on Friday. When inquired they said they ran away from their houses in search of jobs. The three were handed over to the Pollachi taluk police.