Mobile app to alert police on traffic violators

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The city police Monday launched a mobile application, which will enable the public to take photographs of traffic rule violators and upload them to police.

Police-E-Eye is available on Google Playstore and the public can take pictures, with time and location and post it on the app and senior police. officials, based on which traffic department will issue photo challans to the violators' place to collect the fine amount.

Launching the app, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that public can alert the police on violations including riding without helmets triple riding, buses plying with passengers on foot boards and obstructing free flow of traffic.

After downloading the app from Play Store, people should register their first name, last name, enter their mobile number and create a password. When they try to click a photograph, the app would detect the location, time and date with the help of GPS.