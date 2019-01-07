  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2019, Edition - 1273, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC to deliver the verdict on the CBI Vs CBI Case tomorrow
  • Asom Gana Parishad pulls out of the NDA in Assam
  • Fake news a larger agenda to weaken India: Rajyavardhan Rathore
  • Indians settled abroad get PM Modi’s invite for Kumbh, R-Day
  • Gadkari is waiting for hung Lok Sabha in 2019: Sanjay Raut
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts in Lok Sabha RafaleFight
  • Pankaja Munde, BJP has said that she won’t be entering Mantralaya until Dhangar community is given reservation
  • MGNREGA in doldrums due to BJP government’s neglect: P Chidambaram
  • Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri briefs media after the historic win
  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a statement on HAL contract in Lok Sabha
Travel

Coimbatore

Mobile app to alert police on traffic violators

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2019

Coimbatore: The city police Monday launched a mobile application, which will enable the public to take photographs of traffic rule violators and upload them to police.

Police-E-Eye is available on Google Playstore and the public can take pictures, with time and location and post it on the app and senior police. officials, based on which traffic department will issue photo challans to the violators' place to collect the fine amount.

Launching the app, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that public can alert the police on violations including riding without helmets triple riding, buses plying with passengers on foot boards and obstructing free flow of traffic.

After downloading the app from Play Store, people should register their first name, last name, enter their mobile number and create a password. When they try to click a photograph, the app would detect the location, time and date with the help of GPS.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿