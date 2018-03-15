16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Month-old elephant calf rescued from 10-ft deep tank at Periyathadagam
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
Coimbatore : Forest department officials rescued a one-month-old elephant calf which accidentally fell into a 10-foot deep water tank at Periyathadagam on the city outskirts early today.
Hearing the trumpeting sound of an elephant near Anuvavi temple, villagers alerted the department officials and anti-poaching squad around 4 am.
Officials who reached the spot managed to drive away the mother elephant and three others for some distance as the herd waspreventing them from going near the calf, department sources said.
The tank was partially demolished using an earth mover to make way for the calf to climb and with the help of squad members it was brought out and restored to its mother and herd. The whole exercise took around half an hour.