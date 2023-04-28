More than 1300 Companies Hire NxtWave Graduates for their Tech Talent Needs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – NxtWave, a leading upskilling platform for software careers, announced that more than 1300 companies have hired its learners over the period of last two years, further solidifying its position as a go-to destination for employers seeking top tech talent. The students have been hired across multiple job roles ranging from Software Developer, Full Stack Developer to Data Engineer and Data Analyst.

Through its unique CCBP 4.0 programs, NxtWave upskills youngsters with in-demand tech skills and is nurturing a workforce to cater to India’s digital leap. By connecting job-ready candidates to companies, NxtWave is easing the crunch in supplying trained talent to the country’s IT Industry.

Companies ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants like Accenture, Bank of America, Oracle, Cognizant and Goldman Sachs have hired NxtWave students, showcasing the platform’s ability to cater to the varying needs of diverse organizations. The startup is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for software job aspirants by onboarding 10,000+ companies in the next 5 years.

Speaking about the milestone, Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, said, “India’s IT industry is set to grow 3 times in this decade. Our focus has been on getting the youth ready for this massive opportunity through industry-aligned training. Many companies have recognized the value our learners bring to the table. This milestone highlights that we’re in the right direction in addressing the skill gap present in the tech industry.”

Shilpa Chowdry, HR Director of People Link Unified Communications, shared their experience of hiring NxtWave students, saying, “NxtWave graduates come with a strong foundation in technical skills. We have hired so many students from NxtWave who are doing exceptionally well. The learning curve is very short for them. Within a few days, they become part of projects running in the organisation.”

Through its meticulously designed programs, NxtWave is opening doors to opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to obtain for many aspiring software engineers. The startup has been instrumental in helping students, even those from non-computer science branches and non-engineering backgrounds such as BSc, B.Com, BBA, etc., to transition into IT careers.

NxtWave learner Vaishnavi, who got placed at Capgemini as an Analyst, expressed her gratitude for the program, stating, “NxtWave not only equipped me with the skills needed to succeed in the tech industry but also connected me with an amazing job opportunity. The placement support team taught me how to present myself in the interviews and how to answer each question confidently. All these practices helped me perform well in the final interview.”