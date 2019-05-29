Mother held for poisoning three-year-old girl to death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and remanded on charges of poisoning her three-year-old girl child, reportedly for becoming an obstacle to her affairs with her paramour.

The body of the girl was found lying in a bush at Karatumedu in Saravanampatti limits in the city two days ago and the mother, Roopini had lodged a child-missing complaint.

Police had taken Roopini, who deserted the husband, into custody yesterday for questioning and investigation revealed that the child had become an obstacle for continuing the affairs with her paramour.

As planned, she gave poison-laced biscuits in milk to the child and after confirming that she was dead, her paramour took the body and threw it in the bush, police said.

Roopini was arrested this morning, produced in court and remanded in custody. Search is on for the paramour, who is at large.