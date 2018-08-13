  • Download mobile app

13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

Mother who killed 3-month old girl, after enacting kidnap drama, held

Coimbatore : A 29-year old woman, who killed her three-month old baby and enacted a drama of kidnap, landed into police custody in the city today.

 One Karthik of Saravanampatti in the city today lodged a complaintthat his 3-month old Kavishree, who was sleeping in the house, was kidnapped, when his wife Vanitha had gone to take bath this noon.
   
Police, who started investigation recovered the body of the child in a bushy area, some 200 metres away from the house.

On questioning further in the police station, Vanitha burst into tears and confessed to have committed the crime by strangulating the baby and throwing the body after wrapping in a cloth, police said.

 She told the police that she did not  want a second girl child due to domestic condition and decided to kill. Further inestigations are on.

