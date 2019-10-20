  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Motorcyclist dies in collision with lorry near Annur, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 20, 2019

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist Sunday died after his vehicle rammed into a lorry and went under it near Annur about 35 KMs from here.

Under the impact of collision, the front portion of the lorry caught fire, due to the blast of petrol tank of two wheeler, as a result the rider’s body was partially burnt, police said.

Police with the help of public managed to put off the fire and pulled out the body.

The motorcyclist hailed from nearby Tirupur and the lorry belonged to a private cement go-down. Further investigations are on, they said.

