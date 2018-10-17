  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday

Travel

Coimbatore

Motorcyclists attack three workers in two petrol bunk near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Three workers of two petrol bunks on the city outskirts were stabbed by two motorcycles-borne persons in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the first incident, the marauders went to a petrol bunk at Muthalipalayam in Sulur and threatened a worker Devaraj and demanded money. However, Devaraj raised an alarm, waking other workers who rushed to his rescue.In a fit of anger, the riders stabbed Devaraj with a knife and fled the scene, police said.

The miscreants then went to another bunk at Karumathampatti and stabbed two workers, Dheeraj and Pankajkumar, and decamped after snatching the cash bag from them. They were said to be riding Kerala registration vehicles.

The three workers were admitted to a private hospital in the area. Police are checking the CCTV footages available in the area.

