29 Aug 2019, Edition - 1507, Thursday
Coimbatore

MP Natarajan seeks new trains from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2019

Coimbatore : CPM leader PR Natarajan, MP, wants Southern Railways to introduce new trains and implement new projects in the district.

In a letter to the railways General Manager, Natarajan, representing Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, sought introduction of a Coimbatore-Bengaluru night train, a long-felt demand of the people.

Similarly, he sought a Coimbatore-Madurai intercity express, Coimbatore-Rameshwaram train via Pollachi, Madurai and Tirunelveli and Coimbatore-Kollam-Chengottai train via Pollachi, Madurai and Thenkasi and Chennai-Tirupur Dollar city express.

He sought introduction of Coimbatore-Nagercoil train via Podanur, Pollachi and Madurai and regularisation of Coimbatore-Pollachi train, electrification of Podanur-Pollachi track and change in the arrival and departure time of Coimbatore-Nagercoil-Tuticorin train.

Natarajan also urged the official to expedite the renovation works being carried out at the city railway station and also construction of railway over bridges.

He said the issue would be raised at the meeting of MPs convened in Chennai on September 9.

﻿