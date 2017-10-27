27 Oct 2017, Edition - 836, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Coimbatore

MRC celebrates 71st Infantry Day

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017

The 71st Infantry Day was celebrated today at Wellington Military Station with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in nearby Nilgiris district.

Wreaths were laid in the honour of those infantry men who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The day is celebrated on October 27 since the first contingent of Infantry landed at Srinagar Airfield in 1947 and fought a courageous battle to save Kashmir Valley from intruders.

Brig (Retd) Ajit Singh, MRC Commandant Brig S K Sangwan, serving and retired senior infantry officers and soldiers were present during the ceremony, an official statement said.

