MRC celebrates 71st Infantry Day

The 71st Infantry Day was celebrated today at Wellington Military Station with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in nearby Nilgiris district.
Wreaths were laid in the honour of those infantry men who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.
The day is celebrated on October 27 since the first contingent of Infantry landed at Srinagar Airfield in 1947 and fought a courageous battle to save Kashmir Valley from intruders.
Brig (Retd) Ajit Singh, MRC Commandant Brig S K Sangwan, serving and retired senior infantry officers and soldiers were present during the ceremony, an official statement said.
