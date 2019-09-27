Navaratri Celebrations at Isha

Covai Post Network

Coimabtore : Isha Yoga Center is all set to open its annual nine-day Navaratri celebrations from 29 September, which will culminate with Vijayadashmi – the 10th day of victory – on 8 October.

The nine-day festival is a celebration of the Divine Feminine and the 10th symbolizes the victory of light over darkness in the constant human quest for mastery over self.

The festivities at Isha will begin on September 28 with the annual Kalabhairava Shanti, performed for the well being of departed souls on the auspicious night of Mahalaya Amavasya.

The public can participate in traditional celebrations at the Linga Bhairavi temple.

The festivities will also include the annual cultural extravaganza at the Suryakund Mandapam in the Yoga Center.

The cultural programs are pen to public and will be held every day between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m,. which will include an offering of Annadanam.

Special Celebrations at Linga Bhairavi

September 29 – October 1: Durga Days – Kumkum Abhishekam

October 2-4: Lakshmi Days – Haridram Abhishekam

October 5-7: Saraswati Days – Chandan Abhishekam and October 6: Vilakku Pooja

There will be Cultural Events like folk dance, Bharathanatyam, Carnatic vocal, Odissey dance, Harikatha and Puppet show during the celebrations.