New building block at Govt. Upper Primary Health Centre, Sarkar Samakulam Inaugurated by Collector Dr. G. S. Sameeran,

Coimbatore : Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT) today inaugurated a new building block at Government Upper Primary Health Centre, Sarkar Samakulam, Coimbatore with support from NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, NTT DATA partnered with NMCT to support their mission of addressing the gap in healthcare facilities for Coimbatore. The facility was inaugurated today by Dr.G.S.Sameeran, IAS, District Collector, Coimbatore and attended by Mr.Yaddanapudi Venkateswara Rao, Senior Director, NTTDATA Services and Mr.A.S.Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Managing Trustee of Native Medicare Charitable Trust.

The District Collector, Dr.G. S. Sameeran, IAS, Coimbatore speaking at the occasion said ” Coimbatore district is filled with many NGOs and acknowledged the district in implementing the CSR initiatives and was proud to have the support systems are better than other districts of Tamilnadu State. He also stressed on “Namakku Name Scheme” implemented by Chief Minister of Tamilnadu State and requested the participants to be the representatives of the scheme for better utilization and wished the front line workers of SS Kulam block for supporting the community during COVID-19.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yaddanapudi Venkateswara Rao said“NTT DATA has a long-standing commitment to the communities we operate in, and better healthcare access is one of our focus areas. We are honored to support this new hospital block for the Government Upper Primary Health Centre in Coimbatore serving the rural community along with NMCT and are certain that such initiatives will elevate quality of care in the region. Last year, during the second wave of the pandemic, NTT DATA provided medical equipment to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and an ambulance to NMCT. We are glad to be able to continue to support the mission of improved access to healthcare facilities in the region.”

Adding to this, A.S.Sankaranarayanan, NMCT, said “NTT DATA’s support helped save lives of many in the tribal region ofKaramadai, by providing an ambulance since 2018. Thousands of poor tribal families were served cooked meals during COVID-19 pandemic through the community kitchen program sponsored by NTT DATAin partnership with NMCT. Now, we are dedicating a hospital ward of 2400 sq feet to Primary Health Center SS Kulam. We hopethis new facility will serve the below poverty line community to have better access to healthcare facilities. Our sincere thanks to NTT DATA”.

Staff of NMCT,NTT DATA and SS Kulam Primary Health Centre have participated in the ceremony.