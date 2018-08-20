20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
New CEO for Srinivasan Services Trust
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Coimbatore : Former IAS officer Swaran Singh has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.
Singh retired as Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Industries and Commerce and has since 2017 been associated with SST as deputy chairman.