செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

  • Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
  • CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  • More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
  • The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  • The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  • 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  • ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
  • Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
New CEO for Srinivasan Services Trust

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2018

Coimbatore : Former IAS officer Swaran Singh has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

Singh retired as Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Industries and Commerce and has since 2017 been associated with SST as deputy chairman.

