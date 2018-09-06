06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- US has agreed to take action against Dawood Ibrahim and his group
- CM Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao makes his stand clear, ‘Congress is Telangana’s biggest enemy’
- RSS says it doesn’t support same sex relationships, but agrees with the SC that it isn’t a crime
- KCR calls for early polls, decides to dissolve Assembly, resolution passed for early polls
- CJI begins pronouncing verdict
- UPA victim of lies, failed to stand up and defend itself: Kapil Sibal
- Arun Jaitley rules out JPC on Rafale deal
- Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for 2 hours today
New Syndicate members nominated
Covai Post Network
September 6, 2018
Coimbatore : Prof. M Ravichandran of Annamalai University, has been nominated as a Syndicate member of Bharathiar University.
He will be a member for a three-year term.